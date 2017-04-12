Pulsar Helion XQ38F & Helion XP50 Review

The Pulsar Helion XQ38F and Helion XP50 are a new range of thermal handheld monoculars from manufacturer Pulsar. They now supersede the previous Pulsar Quantum range and add many new features over the older model.

The new features included with the Pulsar Helion that are not included with the Quantum range are shown below.

IPX7 rated fully waterproof

New ergonomic handheld design

Built in video recorder with 8gb memory

Wifi built in to transmit to IOS or Android devices via Streamvision App

PIP (Picture in Picture) Function

Built in sensor heatsink for improved prolonged image quality

AMOLED eye display

B Pack – Lithium Power System

When using the Pulsar Helion the newly designed housing fits into your grip much better than the quantum model, you can place your hand through the strap and easily grip the unit allowing you to access all menu buttons with one hand.

The Helion is now IPX7 rated so you could actually drop or submerge the unit in stream or river and it would still work flawlessly.

The new video recorder function is accessed by the press of a button, which instantly starts the record function, another press pauses recording, whilst a further long press stops recording and saves the footage.

The added wifi functionality of the Helion is also a great feature and allows you to link to an android or IOS device with Pulsars new stream vision app, this essentially allows yourself or a friend to link to the device and view what you see with the ability to record direct to the phone, upload footage and also control the Helion’s functions from within the streamvison app.

The PIP function is a function we have already seen on the Apex line of thermal rifle scopes and basically superimposes a magnified view on the centre portion of the screen into a small window above your viewed image. This allows you to retain the large field of view the unit offers, whilst also magnifying into the subject for further detail or recognition all on the same screen.

The eyepiece has now been upgraded from OLED to a more durable AMOLED design.

The Helion unit now features a built in heatsink to cool the sensor. Previously on occasion users of Quantum models has suffered slight ghosting like white halos on the image possibly caused by the aspheric germanium lens design and the sensor overheating. The new heatsink in the Helion overcomes any noise or temperature sensitivity.

The Helion now also features the new B pack lithium power system with the highest capacity battery option able to power the unit for 16hrs continuously, these battery packs are also found in the new Trail thermal rifle scope models, a big improvement over the troublesome packs of the quantum series, which could lose contact very easy and had issues with battery compartments.

There are now two Helion ranges available the Helion XQF range which offer 384 resolution sensors and the Helion XP range which offer the new 640 resolution sensor and increased image quality, temperature sensitivity and sharpness, a huge improvement at under 200yds over the lower resolution sensors.

Heres the specifications for the above models:

Pulsar Helion XQ38F

Optical Magnification 3.1x (12.4 digital mag)

Sensor Resolution 384 x 288

Detection range 1350metres

Frame Rate 50Hz

Pulsar Helion X50

Optical Magnification 2.5x (20x digital mag)

Sensor Resolution 640 x 480

Detection range 1800 metres

Frame Rate 50Hz

Overall the Helion retains all the great features on the most recent Quantum series thermal but adds additional functionality together with a more ergonomic and durable design, the RRP price has also been reduced by quite a bit against the equivalent performing quantum models, making them a steal.

If your interested in purchasing a Pulsar Helion XQ38F or Pulsar Helion XP50 please contact Blackwood Outdoors for the best prices online. http://www.blackwoodoutdoors.co.uk